Kevin Hart sent a heartfelt message to Traci Braxton before her devastating death. On Tuesday, Toni Braxton posted the video the comedian had sent to her late sister and thanked him for "taking the time to send her love." "I want to tell you to be strong. I want to tell you to stay positive … My prayers are with you, and more importantly, my heart is smiling because of you," he said in part in the video. Traci died on Saturday at the age of 50 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

