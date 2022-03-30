Also available on the nbc app

Toni Braxton is speaking out about the death of her sister, Traci. During an appearance on Tuesday's "Tamron Hall," Toni spoke publicly for the first time since her sister passed away earlier this month, opening up about how she's been coping since. "We're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we had," the singer said. Traci died at 50 years old after a battle with esophageal cancer. She left behind her husband, Kevin Surratt, and one son, Kevin Jr.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution