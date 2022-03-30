Main Content

Toni Braxton Breaks Silence On Sister Traci Braxton's Death In Emotional Interview

CLIP03/30/22
Toni Braxton is speaking out about the death of her sister, Traci. During an appearance on Tuesday's "Tamron Hall," Toni spoke publicly for the first time since her sister passed away earlier this month, opening up about how she's been coping since. "We're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we had," the singer said. Traci died at 50 years old after a battle with esophageal cancer. She left behind her husband, Kevin Surratt, and one son, Kevin Jr.

