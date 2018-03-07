Also available on the nbc app

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department tells Access they received a call on Monday night from Tommy Lee's Calabasas home regarding an alleged assault. According to authorities, the Mötley Crüe drummer plans to press charges against his 21-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee, who Tommy claims struck him once in the face. Brandon's mother is the rocker's ex-wife Pamela Anderson. Watch for more details on the alleged father-son altercation.

