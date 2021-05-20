Main Content

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Admit 'Vanderpump Rules' Return Was 'Uncertain': 'We Didn't Know'

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are back! The reality stars chatted with Access Hollywood about their bar TomTom opening back up and filming the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules." Both of the Toms admitted that they were "uncertain" if the hit Bravo show would return and shared why having a smaller cast is better this season. The two also gushed over all the "VPR" babies and confessed that they’re the "fun, crazy uncles." Plus, Tom and Tom talk about teaming up to launch Daily Cocktails’ first-ever portable boozy frozen pops, Daily’s Poptails.

