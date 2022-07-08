Tom Holland and Zendaya may be taking a major new step in their relationship. The couple was spotted touring a $5.35 million home in Brooklyn recently, according to the New York Post. An eyewitness told the paper that Zendaya, who reportedly owns a condo in the borough, looked "gorgeous" for the outing. The 4,400-square-foot townhouse is said to date back to the 1860s and feature five bedrooms, the Post reports. Neither A-lister has commented on their latest rumored real estate plans.

