Also available on the nbc app

Tom Holland is thinking about the future! In a new interview with People, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star reveals that he wants to focus on more personal endeavors next, including fatherhood! "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world," he said in part, adding, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!"

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution