Tom Holland won’t let quarantine stop him from doing good deeds. The 23-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show via video conference on Tuesday and the host revealed that not only was it his son Billy’s third birthday, but the tot is a mega Spider-Man fan! Tom went above and beyond to make Billy’s night special as he dressed in a makeshift Spider-Man an costume before singing Happy Birthday in character as Peter Parker.

