Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tom Holland Shows Love For Zendaya's NAACP Image Awards Style

CLIP02/28/22
Also available on the nbc app

Tom Holland is one supportive boyfriend and now he's making it known! Zendaya shared a new photo of herself dolled up for the NAACP Image Awards on Sunday and the "Spider-Man" star commented to say that he had his eyes on the post before anyone else. "First," he wrote, signifying that he beat out the nearly 23 thousand other responses to the image. The "Euphoria" star, who was nominated for Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture, looked stunning in a vintage Balmain gown for the award show.

Appearing:
Tags: tom holland, zendaya, euphoria, naacp image awards
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.