Tom Holland is one supportive boyfriend and now he's making it known! Zendaya shared a new photo of herself dolled up for the NAACP Image Awards on Sunday and the "Spider-Man" star commented to say that he had his eyes on the post before anyone else. "First," he wrote, signifying that he beat out the nearly 23 thousand other responses to the image. The "Euphoria" star, who was nominated for Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture, looked stunning in a vintage Balmain gown for the award show.

