Tom Holland Shaves His Head Sparking Fans To Compare Him To Eminem, Justin Timberlake And More

RIP, Tom Holland's hair – at least for now. The "Spider-Man" star left social media reeling after parting with his signature locks, showing off the new look in a video message to a fan. Though Twitter users were quick to see similarities between Tom's shorn 'do and other famous buzzcuts – drawing comparisons to everyone from Eminem to Justin Timberlake and even Eleven from "Stranger Things" – the transformation is only temporary. Tom reportedly shaved his head to play a former army medic suffering PTSD in "Cherry," but it's likely safe to assume he'll be growing his Peter Parker mane back for the next installment in the "Spider-Man" franchise.

