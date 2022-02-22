Main Content

Tom Holland Reveals 1 Famous Spider-Man In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Wearing A Fake Butt

Tom Holland revealed a not safe for work secret about possibly himself or one of his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars. During his Monday appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the 25-year-old actor revealed that one of the three Spider-Man actors in the new film — himself, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield — wore a prosthetic butt. "I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit," the Marvel star said.

