Tom Holland is just as stunned with Zendaya's red carpet return as the rest of us are! The actor reacted to his girlfriend's stylish appearance at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, where she rocked not one, but two vintage looks. Zendaya posted an Instagram peek at her first gown and fans couldn't help but notice when Tom swooned in the comment section!

