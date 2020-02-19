Also available on the NBC app

Tom Holland chats with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "Onward" and shares his thoughts on the <a href="https://youtu.be/8OJnkJqkyio" target="_blank">"Back to the Future" deepfake</a> making the rounds with him and Robert Downey, Jr., standing in for Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Tom loves the clip, but says he would never remake "BTTF," because he says it's already a "perfect movie." "Onward" hits theaters March 6.

