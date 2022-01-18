Also available on the nbc app

Tom Holland may be your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but not when stepping into the boxing ring! The 25-year-old hit the gym with actor Oliver Trevena and showed off his chiseled physique in a steamy shirtless picture after a boxing workout. "Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse. Now Put Your Shirt Back On Spiderman," Oliver captioned the picture.

