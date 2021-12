Also available on the nbc app

Tom Holland who stars as Spiderman in the upcoming highly anticipated Marvel flick, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gushed to Access Hollywood about his costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. "We’re just best friends, we really are best friends from the moment we met each other we really hit it off." "Spider-Man: No Way Home" opens exclusively in movie theaters December 17th.

Appearing:

S0 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution