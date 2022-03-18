The cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" are reliving their audition days! Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who all starred together in the record-breaking Marvel movie, reunited to watch their audition tapes for the franchise in a new video shared by Sony on Tuesday. The trio burst out laughing during Tom's and Jacob's clips, but the joking stopped when it was time to watch Zendaya's impressive turn!

