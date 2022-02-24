Also available on the nbc app

When in Rome! Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken their love to Italy! The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars were photographed on Wednesday catching dinner at Rome's Antica Pesa, posing with the restaurant owner Francesco Panella, who captioned the photo on Instagram as a "surprise night" out for the couple. The pair are usually more private about their relationship, but recently they've been spotted showing off their love on multiple date nights.

