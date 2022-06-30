Main Content

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Confirm They Are Expecting First Baby

CLIP06/30/22

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton have a baby on the way! The pair subtly confirmed that they are expecting their first child together on Wednesday, when Zawe stepped out at a special screening of her film, "Mr. Malcolm's List," debuting her growing bump. The 37-year-old confirmed to Vogue that she and the "Loki" star are expecting during a behind-the-scenes video as she prepared for the evening. Zawe glowed in a gold tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture on the red carpet.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: zawe ashton, Tom Hiddleston, Baby, pregnant
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.