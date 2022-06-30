Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton have a baby on the way! The pair subtly confirmed that they are expecting their first child together on Wednesday, when Zawe stepped out at a special screening of her film, "Mr. Malcolm's List," debuting her growing bump. The 37-year-old confirmed to Vogue that she and the "Loki" star are expecting during a behind-the-scenes video as she prepared for the evening. Zawe glowed in a gold tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture on the red carpet.

