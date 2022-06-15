Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement To Zawe Ashton: 'I'm Very Happy'

CLIP06/15/22
Also available on the nbc app

Tom Hiddleston is officially off the market! The 41-year-old "Loki" actor has confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton. The LA Times caught up with Tom where he confirmed that he was set to tie the knot with the 37-year-old actress, but kept tight lipped about the romance, simply saying, "I'm very happy." Zawe and Tom met while starring in the 2019 play "Betrayal" and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight ever since.

Appearing:
Tags: Tom Hiddleston, zawe ashton, engagement, relationship, romance, Love, celebrity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.