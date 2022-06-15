Also available on the nbc app

Tom Hiddleston is officially off the market! The 41-year-old "Loki" actor has confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton. The LA Times caught up with Tom where he confirmed that he was set to tie the knot with the 37-year-old actress, but kept tight lipped about the romance, simply saying, "I'm very happy." Zawe and Tom met while starring in the 2019 play "Betrayal" and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight ever since.

