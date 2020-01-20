Also available on the nbc app

Tom Hanks may be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood, but even he likes to drop a few colorful phrases now and then! At the 2020 SAG Awards, the Oscar winner and wife Rita Wilson find creative ways to reveal Tom's favorite swear word with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Sibley Scoles and Zuri Hall. The couple also signs Access' petition asking Jennifer Lopez to stay in the U.S. following reports she's considering a move abroad. And if that weren't enough, Jamie Foxx drops by for a quick dance with Tom!

