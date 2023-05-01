Main Content

Tom Hanks Sings His Heart Out & Takes Selfie With Little Girl at Bruce Springsteen Concert

Tom Hanks is living in the "Glory Days!" On Sunday, the "A Man Called Otto" actor was rocking out at the Bruce Springsteen concert with his wife, Rita Wilson. The couple were spotted by fans dancing and singing along to the "Born In The U.S.A" musician's setlist in Barcelona. As Rita recorded a video on her phone of the high energy show, Tom sang along to every word of "Because the Night" in footage captured by concert goer, Sal Trepat. Tom also took the phone of a young fan and posed in a selfie with her and her dad! He was all smiles with the family in a heartwarming moment from the event.

Tags: tom hanks, Rita Wilson, barcelona, Bruce Springsteen
