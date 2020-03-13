Also available on the NBC app

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are keeping in good spirits after testing positive for Coronavirus. Following their diagnosis in Australia, Rita shared her very own quarantine playlist titled, “Quarantunes.” The playlist features a bunch of Rita’s original music alongside hits by Billy Idol, The Ramones, Carole King, Miley Cyrus and more. Prior to sharing her playlist, she actually took to twitter to ask fans to give her suggestions of what to add. Tom Hanks shared a photo with wife Rita following their initial announcement with an update on their condition writing, “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Appearing: