Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are couple goals! Even after Rita’s makeup artist for the night was over two hours late—which she said left her looking a little “shiny”—Tom couldn’t help but gush over his wife and how incredible she looked. Plus, the “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” actor shared with Access Hollywood how humbled he felt when he found out he would be receiving the Cecil B. Demille Award.

