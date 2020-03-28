Also available on the nbc app

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are finally home! The couple had been in quarantine in Australia for the past two weeks after both testing positive for the coronavirus, but they're now officially back in the states. Photographers spotted Tom smiling behind the wheel of his car in Los Angeles with Rita beside him. The celebrity spotting comes five days after Tom announced on Twitter that he and Rita felt "better" and encouraged the public to "take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts."

