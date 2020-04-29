Also available on the NBC app

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic! The Oscar-winning actor appeared on NPR'S "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me" earlier this month and shared that he and his wife are donating plasma to aid in the coronavirus research. Tom and Rita contracted COVID-19 in March while he was shooting a film on location in Australia. Hanks just gave an update on the search for the Hankccine on Twitter, sharing pics of the full bags of blood and plasma the actor donated to UCLA. "Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag!," he tweeted, "after the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx"

