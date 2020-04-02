Also available on the NBC app

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter and co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, has died of health complications from COVID-19. The acclaimed musician and father of two passed away at a hospital in upstate New York at the age of 52, his lawyer told The Associated Press. Adam’s work spanned across all sectors of the entertainment industry, and his colleagues from TV, music, film, and theater took to social media to mourn their friend’s passing.

