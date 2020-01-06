Tom Hanks Gets Tearful While Thanking Wife Rita Wilson And Five Kids At Golden Globes 2020

Also available on the NBC app

What's not to love about the great Tom Hanks? The acclaimed actor teared up onstage as he thanked wife Rita Wilson and his children while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2020 Golden Globes. "A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that," he gushed. "A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old man is and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months and months at a time… I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

