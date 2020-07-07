Also available on the nbc app

Tom Hanks is urging Americans to continue to do their part in trying to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. During Tom's first live interview since he and his wife, Rita Wilson, recovered from COVID-19, the actor explained to Hoda Kotb on "Today" why he doesn't understand why some people aren't doing their part to fight the virus. "The idea of doing one's part, though, should be so simple — wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole, and it's such a small thing. It's a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all," he said.

