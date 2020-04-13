Also available on the NBC app

"Saturday Night Live" returned from a month-long coronavirus hiatus, featuring Tom Hanks as host, the cast members sending in their performances from home, and a remote performance from musical guest Chris Martin. Hanks, who recently recovered from COVID-19, joked about being the "celebrity canary in the coal mine for coronavirus." The episode featured guest appearances from Larry David as Bernie Sanders, and a call-in from Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

