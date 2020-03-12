Also available on the NBC app

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. The 63-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram of a rubber glove draped over a bio-hazard bag along with a caption that read, “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” The couple are in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Brothers. Hanks is playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film.

