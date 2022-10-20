Main Content

Tom Felton Reveals Daniel Radcliffe Would Use Cameron Diaz Photo To Help Film 'Harry Potter' Scenes

CLIP10/20/22

Tom Felton shared a behind-the-scenes secret from "Harry Potter" that we're sure Daniel Radcliffe would have liked locked up in the Chamber of Secrets. The 35-year-old actor revealed in his memoir, "Beyond The Wand," that Daniel, who played Harry, would use a picture of Cameron while shooting scenes when he was flying on a broomstick to guide his eyes. "We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts. Daniel had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz," Tom revealed.

