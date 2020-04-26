Also available on the nbc app

Tom Everett Scott recently teamed up with his “That Thing You Do” co-stars for a fan watch party for charity as they commented on their iconic 1996 film which also starred Tom Hanks. The actor spoke to Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is recording the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Tom has been one of the greatest inspirations in my career and one of the nicest people that I’ve ever worked for, he has a great family feeling around Playtone,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to him since he got sick, I’ve been talking to Colin Hanks and they’re doing great,” Tom added. Tom also spoke about his role starring on “Council Of Dads” which debuts on April 30th on NBC.

