Tom Cruise spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" and spoke about the film and how excited he is for it to finally be coming out in theaters. He also raves about Lady Gaga, who wrote the song, "Hold My Hand" for the film. "I admire her so much, she's an incredible artist... She can act, she can compose, she can do jazz and pop… She's like the guardian angel for the film. Her heart was the heartbeat of this film," he said. "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.

