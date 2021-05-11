Also available on the nbc app

Tom Cruise is taking a firm stance against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). According to reports, the actor has returned his three Golden Globe Awards to the HFPA amid growing controversy over the organization’s lack of diversity, specifically that the group has no black members. Tom won the Golden Globe best actor category twice for his work in “Jerry Maguire” and “Born on the Fourth of July.” He also won Best Supporting Actor for “Magnolia.” The 58-year-old’s move comes hours after NBC announced that they will not be airing the award show next year following criticism of the HFPA and their subsequent plan to increase diversity.

