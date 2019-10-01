Tom Cruise Receives Surprising Compliment From Ukrainian President: 'You're Good Looking!'

Also available on the NBC app

Tom Cruise's charm knows no bounds! Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy brought the laughs as he wooed the "Top Gun" star during the pair's meeting in Kiev on the politician's invitation. According to a statement to NBC News from the president's press office, Zelenskiy hosted the gathering with Cruise, who was interested in filming one of his new movies in the country. Will it be the next installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise?

Appearing: