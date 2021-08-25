Main Content

Tom Cruise Offers Family A Helicopter Ride After Landing In Their Garden: 'It Was Surreal'

One British family got the surprise of a lifetime when Tom Cruise's helicopter landed right in their garden! Alison Webb and her family were at their home in Warwickshire, England, when they were told that a helicopter needed somewhere to land due to an airport closure, and it was for a "VIP who was running late," she told BBC News. "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He basically arrived and got out and it was like 'Wow'," she said.

