Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella Kidman Cruise is all grown up! The 27-year-old designer rarely posts photos of herself online, but she recently reappeared on social media with a sparkly selfie snapped in the mirror. She captioned the pic, "All that glitters is gold… Oh wait, it's just another Instagram filter." The famous exes, who split in 2001, adopted Bella as well as son Connor Cruise, now 25, during their 11-year marriage. Following the divorce, both children chose to follow in their father's footsteps and were raised in the Church of Scientology.

