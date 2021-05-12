Main Content

Tom Cruise Defends Tense COVID-19 ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew Outburst: ‘There Was A Lot At Stake’

Tom Cruise is opening up about the leaked audio recording that featured him yelling at crew members on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” over ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols. The explosive recording was leaked last year and made headlines worldwide. Now, the action star is opening up about that incident to Empire magazine. "I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. All those emotions were going through my mind," he said in part.

