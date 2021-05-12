Main Content

Tom Cruise Defends Tense COVID-19 ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew Outburst: ‘There Was A Lot At Stake’

CLIP05/12/21

Tom Cruise is opening up about the leaked audio recording that featured him yelling at crew members on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” over ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols. The explosive recording was leaked last year and made headlines worldwide. Now, the action star is opening up about that incident to Empire magazine. "I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. All those emotions were going through my mind," he said in part.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.