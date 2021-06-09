Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son, Connor, Debuts A New Look In Selfie!

CLIP06/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor, just debuted his new look and it has fans doing a double take! The 26-year-old adoptive son of the former Hollywood couple posted a rare selfie on his Instagram Story on Tuesday and it showed his fresh haircut and trimmed beard. The look is a little different from what we’re used to, since Connor used to rock medium length hair and a long beard. He jokingly wrote in the pic “new face who dis?” Tom and Nicole, who split in 2001, adopted Bella and Connor during their 11-year marriage. Following the divorce, both children chose to follow in their father’s footsteps and were raised in the Church of Scientology.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Connor Cruise, Bella Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Kids
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.