Also available on the nbc app

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor, just debuted his new look and it has fans doing a double take! The 26-year-old adoptive son of the former Hollywood couple posted a rare selfie on his Instagram Story on Tuesday and it showed his fresh haircut and trimmed beard. The look is a little different from what we’re used to, since Connor used to rock medium length hair and a long beard. He jokingly wrote in the pic “new face who dis?” Tom and Nicole, who split in 2001, adopted Bella and Connor during their 11-year marriage. Following the divorce, both children chose to follow in their father’s footsteps and were raised in the Church of Scientology.

Appearing: