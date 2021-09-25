Main Content

Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Posts Rare Selfie Showing Off New Hairstyle

CLIP09/24/21
Bella Cruise is showing us her new look! On Friday, the 28-year-old adoptive daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman posted a rare selfie of herself rocking a new hairstyle and a septum ring on her Instagram. In the snap she is rocking auburn hair topped with a red beanie, a graphic t-shirt with Bill Murray's face on it, a red bandana tied around her neck and a subtle septum ring. Bella usually likes to keep a low profile and rarely shares pictures of herself except for a selfie she posted in February.

