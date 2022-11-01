Main Content

Tom Brady Speaks Out On Gisele Bundchen Divorce Before Celebrating Halloween w/ His Kids

CLIP11/01/22

Tom Brady is speaking out. The football star opened up during his SiriusXM podcast on Monday about his divorce after 13 years from Gisele Bundchen. "It's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," he said. Tom seems to be focusing on his kids, as he posted a pic with his two youngest, Benjamin and Vivian, all dressed up to go trick-or-treating for Halloween.

