Tom Brady may be the greatest of all time when it comes to football but acting is a totally new arena for him. The seven-time Super Bowl champion opened up about shooting “80 For Brady” while talking to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. “I think it was definitely outside of my comfort zone…I tried not to screw it up. We definitely had a lot of takes, but it was a lot of fun and every time I messed up they were giving me tips,” he said. The NFL quarterback also talked about his chemistry with his co-stars. “80 For Brady” hits theaters nationwide Feb. 3.

