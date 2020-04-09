Also available on the NBC app

Even the most seemingly perfect marriages take work! Tom Brady revealed wife Gisele Bündchen "wasn't satisfied" in their relationship and wrote him a "heartfelt letter" that changed everything. The star quarterback explained on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show how he and the supermodel handled a challenging turning point in their love story when Gisele had spoken up about feeling like there wasn't an even balance in their family duties.

Appearing: