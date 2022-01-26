Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Expecting Second Child: 'Round 2!'
CLIP 05/29/22
Main Content
Tom Brady isn't ready to talk about retirement just yet, but he is ready to be a full-time dad! The 44-year-old football quarterback was on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's "Let's Go!" podcast and said he is in no rush to figure out what's next, but he does plan to spend a lot of time with his family now that his team is out of the playoffs. "You know [Gisele] deserves what she needs from me as a husband, my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I'm going to spend a lot of time with them," he said.