Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tom Brady Says Gisele And Kids 'Deserve' What They Need From Him As A Husband And Dad

CLIP01/25/22
Also available on the nbc app

Tom Brady isn't ready to talk about retirement just yet, but he is ready to be a full-time dad! The 44-year-old football quarterback was on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's "Let's Go!" podcast and said he is in no rush to figure out what's next, but he does plan to spend a lot of time with his family now that his team is out of the playoffs. "You know [Gisele] deserves what she needs from me as a husband, my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I'm going to spend a lot of time with them," he said.

Appearing:
Tags: Tom Brady, Gisele Bünchen, buccaneers, football, NFL
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.