Also available on the nbc app

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old football star took to Instagram to share a lengthy post revealing that after being in New England for 20 years, he is moving on. He shared that thought he’s leaving, he’ll always be a member of #PatsNation. While Brady did not mention if or when he would be signing with another team, his note indicated that he would be seeking other opportunities. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone (sic) of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Appearing: