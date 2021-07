Also available on the nbc app

Tom Brady is his wife’s No. 1 fan! The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is showering Gisele Bündchen and their kids with love online. He commented on a post from Gisele “So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno.” Gisele and Tom have never been short on romantic moves – she’s a regular in the stands at all his games too!

Appearing: