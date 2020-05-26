Also available on the NBC app

It looks like kids really do know best! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen just spilled all the details about one another while participating in the viral TikTok Couples Challenge – and they got a little help from their son, Benjamin. With their eyes closed, the parents answered question about their relationship by pointing at each other. Their 10-year-old also gave his verdict on the questions as he hid behind the couple.

