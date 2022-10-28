Main Content

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Split After 13 Years Of Marriage

CLIP10/28/22

It's officially over between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. The pair took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they have filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," the supermodel penned.

