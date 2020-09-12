Also available on the nbc app

Tom Brady is only looking to score one way on game day! The NFL icon didn't hold back when asked if he and wife Gisele Bündchen get intimate before he hits the field, revealing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast recently that he tries his best to stay focused on football when it's time for quarterback duties."Oh man, that's probably off the table. I wouldn't say it's probably never happened but I don't think that would be the moment, " Tom said, adding, "That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up."

Appearing: