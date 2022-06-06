Gisele Bündchen is giving fans a new look at her husband Tom Brady! On Monday, the 41-year-old super model shared a cheeky video of her husband in the bathroom sporting his Brady Brand boxer briefs on her Instagram Story. In the clip the 44-year-old NFL quarterback looks a little shy as he quickly covers the camera with a towel as Gisele laughs and says, "let me see." Tom ventured into the retail industry earlier this year launching his apparel brand Brady in January. The new line of Brady Brand briefs launches on Thursday.

