Main Content

Tom Brady Caught On Video In His Underwear While Gisele Bündchen Films

CLIP06/06/22

Gisele Bündchen is giving fans a new look at her husband Tom Brady! On Monday, the 41-year-old super model shared a cheeky video of her husband in the bathroom sporting his Brady Brand boxer briefs on her Instagram Story. In the clip the 44-year-old NFL quarterback looks a little shy as he quickly covers the camera with a towel as Gisele laughs and says, "let me see." Tom ventured into the retail industry earlier this year launching his apparel brand Brady in January. The new line of Brady Brand briefs launches on Thursday.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Brady brand underwear, Undies, NSFW photo
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.